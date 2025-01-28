Desharnais was scratched for the third time in eight games when he sat out Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Desharnais hasn't done anything to help his case to stay in the lineup. The Canucks are now giving Elias Pettersson a taste of NHL action on the third pairing. Desharnais has gone 12 games without a point, racking up 22 hits, 19 PIM and 16 blocked shots in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old is at three assists, 54 hits, 48 blocks, 34 PIM and 20 shots on net through 34 appearances. Desharnais may face further pressure for playing time once Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) can return from injured reserve.