Ristolainen notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Ristolainen ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old defenseman has played firmly in a top-four role over the last eight games, a span that includes all three of his points through 15 outings this season. He's added 12 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. Ristolainen had all of four points over 31 contests in 2023-24, so he looks to be poised for a bounce-back campaign by virtue of being healthy in 2024-25, though he is four years removed from his last 30-point campaign.