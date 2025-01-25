Theodore scored a power-play assist on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Theodore has two goals and nine assists over his last seven outings, a span that also includes five power-play points. The defenseman's tally Friday tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 29-year-old is up to six goals, 44 points (18 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances. This is already his most productive year on the power play, and his career-high 52 points from 2021-22 is easily within range as long as Theodore stays healthy.