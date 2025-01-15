Olofsson logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Olofsson set up the first and third goals of Pavel Dorofeyev's natural hat trick. Their line with Tomas Hertl combined for seven points in the loss, and just two other Vegas skaters got on the scoresheet. This was Olofsson's first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 versus the Sharks. The 29-year-old winger has nine goals, seven assists, 53 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 23 appearances this season. With the Golden Knights' forward group now at full health, Olofsson is likely to be confined to the third line and second power-play unit until further injury issues arise.