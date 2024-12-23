Maatta logged an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Maatta had gone four games without a point, though he has five assists over his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old should continue to get some looks on offense by virtue of playing on the first defensive pairing at even strength, alongside a more dynamic blueliner in Mikhail Sergachev. Maatta is at five helpers, 23 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 30 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season.