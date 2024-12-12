Duclair (lower body) was labeled day-to-day by head coach Patrick Roy on Thursday but remains without a timeline to return to action, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Duclair took the ice in a regular jersey during Thursday's game-day skate and would seem to be trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old winger has been on the shelf since Oct. 19 versus the Canadiens, a stretch of 25 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Whenever Duclair is cleared to play, he should immediately jump back into a top-six role which could see Jean-Gabriel Pageau relegated back to a third-line assignment.