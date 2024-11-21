Montour scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Montour ended a four-game slump when he helped out on a Daniel Sprong goal in the second period. Montour would then score for the first time since his Oct. 29 hat trick in Montreal in the first minute of the third period. The defenseman's quiet November is a small concern, but he's playing big minutes in a top-four role and should see premium power-play usage until Vince Dunn (upper body) is ready to return. Montour has five goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net, 31 hits, 21 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances, offering well-rounded production for fantasy.