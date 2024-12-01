Montour recorded an assist, seven shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Montour helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the third period. In November, Montour posted seven points and 53 shots on net over 14 appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 86 shots on net, 36 hits, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 24 contests overall. He's providing high-end offense and well-rounded production for a blueliner, so he should be in the lineup regularly for most fantasy formats.