Point notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Point has two goals and two helpers over his last five outings, but this was his first power-play contribution since Jan. 9. The center continues to play a key role in the Lightning's top six, even if he doesn't scored at quite the same rate as superstar linemate Nikita Kucherov. Point has 27 tallies, 24 helpers, 21 power-play points, 101 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 42 outings this season.