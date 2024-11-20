Point (lower body) scored twice Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Point had missed four games, but you'd never know it from his play. His first was a backhand shelf over Tristan Jarry's shoulder early in the third to get the Bolts on the board and cut the lead to 2-1. Then Point came from behind the net and stuffed his tenth of the season into an empty net with Jarry completely out of position to win the game. Point has nine points in his last six games; this run includes six goals and 14 shots. His 38.5 shooting percentage is more than double his career average (18.6), so expect a correction soon enough.