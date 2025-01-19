McDavid received a match penalty for cross-checking Conor Garland at the end of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

A match penalty requires an automatic review for supplemental discipline by the league. McDavid was likely already lucky to avoid a fine or suspension earlier in the week when he elbowed Marcus Johansson of the Wild in Wednesday's contest, but he may not be as fortunate this time around. McDavid has racked up five goals and six assists over his last seven appearances after picking up a power-play helper Saturday. If he's suspended, Leon Draisaitl would likely take over on the top line while a number of other forwards would pick up a little extra ice time to cover the absence.