McDavid (rest) will suit up for the regular-season finale against the Sharks on Wednesday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

McDavid has played in just three of the Oilers' last 12 games but managed to garner nine helpers in that trio of appearances. The world-class center's absence Monday was deemed precautionary, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him returning for the final game of the regular season. With just one more point, McDavid can reach the 100-point threshold for the eighth time in his 10-year NHL career.