Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins' pass attempt banked in off an Anaheim player's skate for the opening goal. The goal was his third in the last four games, two of which have come on the power play. The 31-year-old forward is up to nine tallies, 21 points (eight on the power play), 77 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances this season. He continues to see the bulk of his time in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.