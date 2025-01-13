Marchessault registered an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Washington.

Marchessault recorded the primary helper on Filip Forsberg's power-play marker in the second period. Marchessault extended his point streak to five games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 14 games. It took some time for the 34-year-old to get adjusted to his new club, but he's been a consistent producer since the start of December after producing six points in each of the first two months of the campaign. The Quebec native is up to 14 goals and 17 assists through 42 games and trails only Filip Forsberg for the team lead in points (35).