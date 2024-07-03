Tarasenko signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Tarasenko had 23 goals and 55 points across 76 regular-season contests between Ottawa and Florida in 2023-24. He also supplied five goals and nine points in 24 playoff games to aid the Panthers in their Cup-winning run. The 32-year-old has surpassed the 60-point milestone on six occasions with the most recent example being 2021-22, when he finished with 34 goals and 82 points in 75 outings with St. Louis. Tarasenko isn't a safe bet to reach the 60-point mark at this stage of his career, but it also can't be ruled out. At worst, he should be a solid middle-six option for Detroit as long as he stays healthy.