Samuelsson, who sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's matchup with Montreal, will be further evaluated Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Samuelsson was playing in his first game back after being benched by head coach Lindy Ruff for the prior three games when he suffered his lower-body injury. The blueliner's stint in the press box didn't come as a huge surprise considering he has just one point in 13 appearances while also sporting a minus-2 rating. If Samuelsson can't play in Thursday's clash with St. Louis, look for Dennis Gilbert to rejoin the lineup -- though Henri Jokiharju should also be in the mix.