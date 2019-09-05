How to watch the PRCA Rodeo Tour Finale

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Tour Finale in Puyallup, Washington is the culmination of months of rodeo competitions across the United States. From January to September, 54 rodeos have taken place to determine who will get to compete in the highly coveted finale. Cowboys earn points throughout the year in an attempt to make it to the Puyallup stage.

It is one of the PRCA's biggest stages of the year with only 24 of the top qualifiers from each of the seven events competing in the rodeo for a total payout of over $300,000. The winner of each contest will be crowned 2019 PRCA Tour Champion.

Last year, records were broken in the semifinals with bull rider Tim Bingham locking down a 93-point ride and breaking a 16-year old record. This year cowboys look to shatter more records, or at least bring home the cash prizes up for grabs in the end.

CBS Sports Network will re-air the Elite 8 competition on Sunday, September 15 at 8:30 ET and the Final 4 contest on Sunday, September 22 at 8:30 ET.

PRCA Rodeo Tour Finale:

