Kenny Omega and AJ Styles will go down as two of the best professional wrestlers of their generation. Even though they are contemporaries in many ways, Omega has Styles to thank for three pivotal moments in his career.

In September, Styles announced that he'd retire from professional wrestling next year. Omega vs. Styles is a dream match that never came to fruition, and likely won't. Despite wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the same time, the Bullet Club leaders' only meeting happened in 2006 on the Canadian independent scene.

Before their match, Omega requested his release from WWE's developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, after becoming disillusioned with the business. He had started competing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while contemplating a career in mixed martial arts.

"I wasn't sure if I'd continue wrestling after I left developmental," Omega told CBS Sports ahead of his match at Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. "When I saw the business end of professional wrestling, or at least what was shown to be in developmental at that time, I thought, 'Maybe this isn't for me because it isn't fun anymore. I don't feel like the creativity I have access to on the indies is viable on that level. Everything is micromanaged. Even the micromanaged stuff is micromanaged from there. I felt I couldn't be me, and being me was fun."

With one foot out the door, an independent wrestling organization, Premier Canadian Wrestling, booked him a match with AJ Styles, a beloved TNA star. Omega saw an opportunity not to advance his career, but to give himself a send-off that he could be proud of.

"That's a great way to go out," Omega thought to himself. "A good last match."

The match had a profoundly large impact despite its small stage. What Omega thought was his swan song instead encouraged him to seek new heights.

"We had no interactions ever before, but there were moments in that match that really felt like the give and take felt so symbiotic," Omega said. "The chemistry was naturally there. I thought, 'Wow, this is what wrestling someone at this level feels like. I'm not embarrassing myself. Maybe I'm not exactly keeping up, but I'm not embarrassing myself. Maybe if I push myself harder, I can reach this level.'"

Omega always dreamed of wrestling in Japan. Simply stepping into an NJPW ring was validating enough. But once again, crossing paths with Styles reframed how much Omega wanted out of pro wrestling. Omega, IWGP junior heavyweight champion at the time, took cues from how Styles carried himself as IWGP world heavyweight champion.

"Again, it was a situation where what AJ had and could harness was what I wanted," Omega said. "I wanted to see that path. I wanted to see the making of a champion and how you do it."

With Styles' blessing, Omega was able to reform his Golden Lovers tag team with Kota Ibushi, a memorable moment for New Japan fans. But the Golden Lovers reformation was nowhere near as impactful as what came next. Styles was the leader of Bullet Club in Japan, one of the most influential factions of the last 20 years. Before departing for WWE, Styles passed the torch to Omega as Bullet Club leader, like Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) did before him. Omega and the Bullet Club betraying Styles was a tightly kept secret.

"AJ, having a keen sense of what's best for business, knew exactly how to go along with it," Omega said. "In a way, by his turning his back and allowing for that moment to happen, whether he knows it or not, that led to the forming of The Elite."

Omega argues that without this iteration of The Bullet Club, The Elite -- his stable with The Young Bucks -- might not exist. Without The Elite, there is no All Elite Wrestling.

"Ultimately, it kind of led to AEW," Omega said of Styles. "Him being involved in our lives is very pivotal for the company and our careers."

AEW President Tony Khan founded the promotion with Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) serving as executive vice presidents. Omega and the Young Bucks continue waving that banner, one that Styles indirectly helped raise, six years later. At Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, Omega teams with Jurassic Express against the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander.