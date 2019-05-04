Kentucky Derby 2019 results: Maximum Security pulls off dominant victory, but objection puts it under review

Maximum Security dominated the 2019 Kentucky Derby in a near end-to-end victory on a wet track Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The 3-year-old was a 9-2 favorite to win the Run of the Roses and competed at an incredibly high level, continuing its spotless history of undefeated racing.

Maximum Security held off a charge from runner-up Country House. Code of Honor finished third, and Tacitus was fourth.

However, an possible incidental bump put Maximum Security's victory under replay investigation. Country House likely was not impacted as Maximum Security swung wide during the race, but Country House's team pulled the objection because of a wide swing that likely caused War of Will to slow down. The winner of a Kentucky Derby never has been disqualified.

Maximum Security's jockey Luis Saez and trainer Jason Servis both won their first Kentucky Derby races. He took an early lead as many expected on the wet track and led for most of the early going, which was expected by SportsLine horse-racing expert Hank Goldberg.

This is the second straight year the Derby was held on a sloppy track after record rainfall drenched Churchill Downs in 2018. The weather didn't exactly put a damper on the previous winner, either, as Justify not only snapped a more than 100-year-old Apollo Curse but went on to win the American Triple Crown thanks in part due to his performance in muddy Louisville. The win marked the fifth career Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Bob Baffert, who had three different horses in Saturday's competition.

An annual Grade I stakes race and the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby has been held every year since its first running in 1875. The unofficial Super Bowl of American horse racing, it's on the highest level of North American competition and is one of the most well-attended events in all of sports -- deemed the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Before this year, the last five Derby winners are as follows: Justify, Always Dreaming, Nyquist, American Pharoah and California Chrome. Like Justify, American Pharoah also won the Triple Crown for Baffert and became the first horse to win the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred racing.

The Preakness Stakes is the next race in the American Triple Crown series, and it will be at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 18.