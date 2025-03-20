There has only been one year in which a First Four winner has not won at least one game in the NCAA Tournament bracket, and North Carolina will try to continue that trend during March Madness 2025. The Tar Heels dominated San Diego State on Tuesday following their controversial entry into the NCAA bracket 2025. Now, they'll aim for a first-round win over No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday. Should you include the Tar Heels in your 2025 March Madness bracket picks?

Ole Miss was one of a record-setting 14 teams that earned a spot in the 2025 March Madness bracket, including top seeds Auburn and Florida. The Tigers and Gators are among the most popular 2025 March Madness championship picks, joining other No. 1 seeds Duke and Houston.

Three 2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego in the South region. The Tritons will be a popular upset pick in the first round due to their hot shooting and elite defense. They are ranked inside the top 40 at KenPom, which is rare for a Big West school. This will be a tricky matchup for them though, as Michigan has a pair of 7-footers in its starting lineup. UC San Diego does not have a regular rotation player taller than 6-foot-8, so the battle in the paint could decide the outcome of this first-round game.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton in the South Region. The Cardinals should have home court advantage with the game being played roughly 70 miles away from their campus in Lexington. While the Cardinals appear to be underseeded as a No. 8 despite being ranked No. 10 in the latest AP poll, they made it to the ACC Conference Tournament Championship Game before falling to Duke. Creighton enters off a loss in their conference title game as well, finishing runners up in the Big East to St. John's. These two teams seem likely to put on a back-and-forth competitive affair in the first game played of the Round of 64 on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 4 seed Texas A&M will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the South Region. The Aggies offense isn't pretty as it ranks among the bottom five of the 68 tourney teams in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage. It relies on offensive boards to score and leads the nation in that regard, but its seventh-ranked defense, per KenPom, makes up for the inconsistent offense. With Yale, it allowed 92 points in a loss in its only game versus a 2025 NCAA tourney team. However, the offense has top-12 national rankings in both FG percentage and 3P percentage, and the Bulldogs knocked off a fourth-seeded Auburn team in last year's tournament. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

