The UC San Diego Tritons enter their first NCAA Tournament bracket as a No. 12 seed after capturing the Big West's regular season and conference tournament titles. UCSD ranks 35th in the NCAA's NET ranking and boasts a win over Utah State, which made the Big Dance as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament 2025. The Tritons are led by star guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, a senior from New Zealand, who averaged 19.5 points per game during the regular season. The Tritons have a difficult first round matchup against Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan. UCSD is only a slight 2.5-point underdog in the 2025 NCAA Tournament odds against the Wolverines and could be a trendy upset pick in March Madness 2025.

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego in the South region. Dusty May's first season in Ann Arbor yielded a Big Ten championship and earned the Wolverines their 32nd trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history. Michigan is led by seven-footers Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, with Wolf having led Yale to an upset win over Auburn last season and Goldin being a key piece of May's FAU squad that made the Final Four in 2023. Meanwhile, UC San Diego is making its first March Madness appearance in its fifth Division I season. The Tritons are a 30-win team and ranked a surprising 36th in the KenPom efficiency rankings, which is the highest for a Big West squad in KenPom history.

Another 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup to keep an eye on is No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton in the South Region. The game is being played in Lexington, Kentucky, only 70 miles from the Cardinals' campus which should give them a significant home court advantage. Though Louisville appears to be underseeded as a No. 8 seed despite being ranked 10th in the current AP poll, the NCAA Tournament committee did them a solid with their location. Meanwhile, Creighton enters off a loss in the Big East Championship Game to St. John's, who earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This will be the first game played of the Round of 64 on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Another 2025 March Madness game to watch out for: No. 4 seed Texas A&M will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the South Region. The Aggies are in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season under head coach Buzz Williams. Texas A&M is led by Wade Taylor IV, who is now Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer with 2,028 career points. Yale is extremely dangerous thanks to its prolific shooting from 3-point range. The Bulldogs are knocking down 38.77% of their 3-pointers this season, which ranks eighth in college basketball. The Bulldogs have won 16 of their last 17 games but were untested throughout the season as they lost their one game versus a team in the 2025 March Madness bracket. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

