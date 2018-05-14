Preakness Stakes odds, picks 2018: Early predictions from same expert who has hit 8 winners

The 2018 Preakness field is taking shape. Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and winner of the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is the early Vegas favorite at 2-5. Looking to spoil Justify's Triple Crown bid in the Preakness 2018 are horses like Good Magic, who's going off at 7-2, and Quip, who's listed at 16-1. Bolt d'Oro, who was getting 8-1 Preakness odds, pulled out over the weekend. Post time is 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the last 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and nailed the 1-2 finish of Saturday's Man O' War Stakes at Belmont Park.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Preakness picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he's loving Diamond King, who opened at 28-1 and is now down to 16-1.

"Diamond King has four wins in six career starts, including the Federico Tesio at Laurel Park," Demling told SportsLine. "He looked sharp in a Sunday workout the week before the Preakness Stakes."

In addition to his win at the Federico Tesio in April, Diamond King won the Heft at Laurel Park and an allowance race in Philadelphia. In between, he finished third in the Swale Stakes.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

What are Jody Demling's Preakness picks? And what monumental long shot should you jump on? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (2-5)

Good Magic (7-2)

Quip (16-1)

Diamond King (16-1)

Sporting Chance (22-1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (25-1)

Lone Sailor (25-1)