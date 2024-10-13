Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new women's world record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, running the marathon in two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds on her way to finishing 10th overall. Chepngetich's finish marks the first woman's marathon time under two hours and 10 minutes, besting the previous record set by Tigst Assefa at the 2023 Berlin Marathon (2:11:53) by nearly two full minutes.

Chepngetich's time marked her third Chicago Marathon win in the last four years, following up on her 2021 and 2022 triumphs after a runner-up finish a year ago. Chepngetich has also won marathons in Nagoya, Istanbul, Dubai and at the 2019 World Championships.

Prior to Sunday, Chepngetich had already been the fourth-fastest woman in history with a personal best time of 2:14:18. Her margin of victory over runner-up Sutume Kebede was seven minutes and 26 seconds.

Kenyan runners swept the men's and women's races in Chicago, as John Korir won the men's race in 2:02:44. Korir and Chepngetich dedicated their victories to fellow countryman Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car accident in February just months after winning the Chicago Marathon a year ago.