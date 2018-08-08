The Jonah Keri Podcast: Gale Gand
Jonah Keri sits down with James Beard-award winning pastry chef and restaurateur Gale Gand
In this episode: Jonah Keri cracks a few eggs with James Beard-award winning pastry chef and restaurateur Gale Gand on her childhood music career; the wild and woolly restaurant industry; how to become a Food Network star; that time she lost her nerve meeting Julia Child; the benefits of a can-do attitude, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
