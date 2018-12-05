The Jonah Keri Podcast: Julian David Stone
Jonah Keri chats with rock photographer Julian David Stone
In this episode: Jonah Keri gets some snaps with rock photographer Julian David Stone on his book No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer; how to get the best pictures at a concert without getting caught; the crazy energy of a Prince concert in Prince's prime; that time he got busted at a Duran Duran show; that moment he went from unknown kid with a camera to taking shots for Rolling Stone; why he eventually left the rock photography game; and much more!
