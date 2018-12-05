The Jonah Keri Podcast: Julian David Stone

Jonah Keri chats with rock photographer Julian David Stone

In this episode: Jonah Keri gets some snaps with rock photographer Julian David Stone on his book No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer; how to get the best pictures at a concert without getting caught; the crazy energy of a Prince concert in Prince's prime; that time he got busted at a Duran Duran show; that moment he went from unknown kid with a camera to taking shots for Rolling Stone; why he eventually left the rock photography game; and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories