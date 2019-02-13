The Jonah Keri Podcast: NFL Network's Dave Dameshek
NFL Network host and friend of the show Dave Dameshek joins the podcast
On this episode: In his final podcast for CBS Sports, Jonah Keri gets philosophical with NFL Network host and friend of the show Dave Dameshek on nostalgia vs. looking forward; seeking challenges in your career; the joys of being in a field that encourages creativity; the pluses and minuses of (eventual) retirement; embracing the unknown future, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
Showtime to present gambling series
Russell Wilson is among those set to appear in the four-part series, which kicks off in Ma...
-
Vonn wins bronze in final race
Vonn, 34, becomes the oldest skiier to ever medal at the World Championships
-
2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, picks
Jody Demling also just nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup and Robert B. Lewis...
-
Watch Oklahoma vs. Denver gymnastics
The two squads are squaring off on National Girls & Women in Sports Day
-
College Softball opening weekend preview
It's going to be a jam-packed weekend of college softball on SportsLive
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Daniel Negreanu
'Kid Poker,' winner of six World Series of Poker bracelets, joins the podcast