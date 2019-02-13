The Jonah Keri Podcast: NFL Network's Dave Dameshek

NFL Network host and friend of the show Dave Dameshek joins the podcast

On this episode: In his final podcast for CBS Sports, Jonah Keri gets philosophical with NFL Network host and friend of the show Dave Dameshek on nostalgia vs. looking forward; seeking challenges in your career; the joys of being in a field that encourages creativity; the pluses and minuses of (eventual) retirement; embracing the unknown future, and much more!

