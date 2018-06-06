The Jonah Keri Podcast: Peter Schoenke
Jonah Keri talks to Rotowire President and FSTA Chairman Peter Schoenke
In this episode: Jonah Keri stacks his lineup with Rotowire President and FSTA Chairman Peter Schoenke on the Supreme Court decision that could open the door for legalized sports betting; lobbying for the daily fantasy sports industry; the past spectre of gambling on sports and how modern opinions have changed; upcoming innovations in fantasy sports, and much more!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
