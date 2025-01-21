The PGA Tour will switch gears this week as a sterner test awaits players at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. Stepping to the cliffs of La Jolla, California, home of Torrey Pines Golf Course, competitors will be met with one of the longest and most difficult golf courses of the entire season.

Not only will the play look different from the first three weeks where birdies were had in bunches, but so will the schedule. Moving up the cadence of the tournament by a single day, the Farmers Insurance Open will take place from Wednesday through Saturday leaving players little time to prepare for this week's exam.

Stars such as Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have chosen not to play this week for various reasons, but Sentry champion Hideki Matsuyama has his eyes on another trophy. Three times a winner since the beginning of the 2024 season, the Olympic bronze medalist returns to a golf course where he has experienced just about everything but a victory.

The man from Japan headlines the field and is joined by other international players like Sweden's Ludvig Åberg, South Korea's Sungjae Im, Australia's Jason Day and Ireland's Shane Lowry. The large international contingent aims to keep its early-season dominance going as all three winners on the PGA Tour in 2025 have come from those players who do not don the red, white and blue.

Tony Finau could be the first man to put a tally underneath the Americans' win column this year. Since making his tournament debut in 2015, the six-time PGA Tour winner has finished inside the top 25 in nine of 10 appearances including back-to-back top-10 results.

Will Zalatoris and Keegan Bradley have fared well at Torrey Pines as well, each nabbing runner-up results in their playing career in San Diego. Meanwhile, PGA Tour sophomore Max Greyserman has the look of a first-time winner, while native Californians Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Max Homa look to bring a trophy home.

2025 Farmers Insurance Open schedule

Dates: Jan. 22-25

Location: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) — San Diego, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,765

Purse: $9,300,000

2025 Farmers Insurance Open field, odds

Hideki Matsuyama (10-1): The early season FedEx Cup leader has a great opportunity to extend his lead before the signature events start rolling in. Matsuyama makes his 12th straight start at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the case could be made he has never arrived with such quality in his game. Finishing inside the top 15 in his last two trips, Matsuyama was one round away in both instances from seriously contending. He will need to take care of the easier North Course in his one round there, but if he does, his second win of the season could be coming his way.

The early season FedEx Cup leader has a great opportunity to extend his lead before the signature events start rolling in. Matsuyama makes his 12th straight start at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the case could be made he has never arrived with such quality in his game. Finishing inside the top 15 in his last two trips, Matsuyama was one round away in both instances from seriously contending. He will need to take care of the easier North Course in his one round there, but if he does, his second win of the season could be coming his way. Ludvig Åberg (10-1): Åberg's top-10 finish in his tournament debut last season confirmed what many golf fans were thinking when it relates to his game: It translates better on more difficult golf courses. The 25-year-old returns to Torrey Pines following a top-five finish at the Sentry where he putted the ball beautifully across four days of play. Surprisingly, it was Åberg's driving which held him back in Kapalua, but should that return to his normal levels, he should be in the mix come Saturday evening.

Åberg's top-10 finish in his tournament debut last season confirmed what many golf fans were thinking when it relates to his game: It translates better on more difficult golf courses. The 25-year-old returns to Torrey Pines following a top-five finish at the Sentry where he putted the ball beautifully across four days of play. Surprisingly, it was Åberg's driving which held him back in Kapalua, but should that return to his normal levels, he should be in the mix come Saturday evening. Tony Finau (20-1): Finau admitted at last week's American Express that he is less than 100% following his offseason knee surgery. While it did little to hinder him at the Sentry, Finau's status was brought more into question following his early exit in Palm Springs. The good news is he comes to a golf course where he has done nothing wrong throughout his career. The bad news is it is another long walk and will put continuous stress on that knee.

Finau admitted at last week's American Express that he is less than 100% following his offseason knee surgery. While it did little to hinder him at the Sentry, Finau's status was brought more into question following his early exit in Palm Springs. The good news is he comes to a golf course where he has done nothing wrong throughout his career. The bad news is it is another long walk and will put continuous stress on that knee. Sungjae Im (20-1): Im opened the American Express with a 77 and was assured of missing the cut by the time the first round was over. He played better across his next 36 holes, but the iron play was loose and his short game was not much better. Im is quietly driving the golf ball as well as he ever has, and that could lead to more success at Torrey Pines this week where he nabbed finishes of T6 and T4 in 2022 and 2023.

Im opened the American Express with a 77 and was assured of missing the cut by the time the first round was over. He played better across his next 36 holes, but the iron play was loose and his short game was not much better. Im is quietly driving the golf ball as well as he ever has, and that could lead to more success at Torrey Pines this week where he nabbed finishes of T6 and T4 in 2022 and 2023. Keegan Bradley (22-1)

Will Zalatoris (25-1): Course form and current form are converging for Zalatoris this week. Winless since his lone victory at the 2021 St. Jude Championship, Zalatoris enters this week with a fantastic opportunity in front of him. Finishing T12 at the American Express, the wiry right hander leaned heavily on his sturdy tee-to-green game. If that type of quality continues at Torrey Pines, Zalatoris will have a chance to contend like he has done in three of his previous five tournament appearances.

Course form and current form are converging for Zalatoris this week. Winless since his lone victory at the 2021 St. Jude Championship, Zalatoris enters this week with a fantastic opportunity in front of him. Finishing T12 at the American Express, the wiry right hander leaned heavily on his sturdy tee-to-green game. If that type of quality continues at Torrey Pines, Zalatoris will have a chance to contend like he has done in three of his previous five tournament appearances. Max Greyserman (25-1)

Jason Day (28-1)

Shane Lowry (30-1)

Sahith Theegala (30-1)

Maverick McNealy (30-1)

2025 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks



Keegan Bradley Winner (22-1): The U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing as well as anyone that is slated to be on his team this fall at Bethpage Black. Kicking off his season with back-to-back top-15 finishes at the Sentry and the Sony Open, Bradley displayed the full breadth of his game. This will serve him well at Torrey Pines where he has nabbed three top-five finishes since 2017, including a runner-up result to Homa in 2023.

Shane Lowry Contender (30-1): Lowry enters 2025 following a fantastic fall on the DP World Tour that saw him connect on six straight top-15 finishes including a T3 at the DP World Tour Championship. While he has not made Torrey Pines an annual stop on his playing calendar, he added it to his schedule in 2024 and was met with a solid T25 finish. Lowry splits fairways with consistency and ranks as the third-best iron player in this field over the last 12 months.

Aaron Rai Sleeper (50-1): Although Rai may not possess the firepower of his counterparts, he tops the field in terms of driving accuracy over the last year. During this time, he grabbed his first PGA Tour victory, contended at the BMW PGA Championship and made a solid debut at the Sentry. The Englishman finished T6 in his tournament debut in 2022 and has the look of putting together a similarly strong start this year.

Who will win the Farmers Insurance Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors and is up more than $9,500 since June 2020.