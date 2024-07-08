Keegan Bradley, 38, is expected to be named United States captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup by the PGA of America, a source close to the decision-making process indicated to CBS Sports' Kyle Porter. An announcement is planned for Tuesday just over a year before the red, white and blue challenge Europe at Bethpage Black next September.

Bradley's captaincy was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, who noted that Tiger Woods first turned down the opportunity.

Bradley's ascension to captain comes after a drama-filled 2023 Ryder Cup in which he was left off the team as a player. Finishing 11th in qualifying after claiming two victories during the 2023 PGA Tour season, Bradley was bypassed by then-captain Zach Johnson as one of the team's six captain's selections.

"I could tell by the response from Zach [Johnson] when I answered the phone that I wasn't on the team. ... I'm super bummed out," Bradley told Golf Channel at the time. "I thought I put together a really good year with two wins, including in Hartford over an elite field. I'm proud of what I've done. ... I think [Justin Thomas] is a generational talent. ... I've always been an outsider in the sport, but I have tried to get closer to the guys I thought would be on the team. ... I feel like moving forward I'm going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup."

While Bradley has two Ryder Cup appearances to his name, he has not been part of the team since 2014. It has been a crushing development for a player who lives and breathes the event and has been seeking redemption for more than a decade.

Bradley was a member of the last U.S. team to lose on home soil in 2012, an event later dubbed the Miracle at Medinah. The six-time winner on the PGA Tour has compiled a 4-3-0 record in his Ryder Cup appearances.

Turning age 39 before the competition, Bradley will be the youngest U.S. Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer (34) in 1963.

Woods long appeared to be the clear-cut choice for the captaincy given his experience as a player and assistant at both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. However, Tiger ultimately took his name out of the running around the same time PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh announced he would not remain in his role, according to SI.

"I think about the Ryder Cup every second I'm awake, basically," Bradley said before last year's BMW Championship. "My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I'm playing because it's important to me. I feel like I could bring some experience to the team. I would personally love to just be on a team with this younger group."