2026 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4 at Colonial

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The leaderboard is tight at the top as the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge enters its final round with Eric Cole maintaining a one-shot lead on the field after matching the round of the week with a 63 on Moving Day. Seeking his first career PGA Tour victory, Cole will battle a strong set of contenders with a pair of major champions in the top five.

J.J. Spaun is two back of the lead entering Sunday, while Hideki Matsuyama is one further behind, looking up from three down. Other notables like Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia and Ludvig Åberg are all within striking distance, though it would take a serious shuffling of the leaderboard -- or an outlier round -- for someone to charge all the way up from five back with 18 holes to play.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.