2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at TPC Craig Ranch

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

The scoring at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has looked a lot like what we saw a year ago, despite a significant course reservation at TPC Craig Ranch.

Si Woo Kim takes a five-shot lead into Moving Day after he nearly posted the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Friday, with a bogey on the 18th costing him his place in the Tour record books. Still, his round of 60 is the best of the week and much like Scottie Scheffler last year, he has pulled clear of the field heading into the weekend at 18 under.

The challenge for Kim is that the group chasing him is filled with the best players in the field. Scheffler fired a Friday 63 to move into a tie for second and stay on Kim's heels as he looks to go back-to-back. Sungjae Im's 61 was the low round of the week until Kim bested his countryman, but Im also sits in T2, five back.

Jordan Spieth (-12) and Brooks Koepka (-10) are also lurking on the leaderboard, and with a golf course allowing regular rounds in the low 60s, Moving Day presents a chance for everyone to flip the script entering Sunday. We will track all of the action on Saturday here, as Kim and the rest of the field will go off early due to forecasted inclement weather in the late afternoon.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.