2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at TPC Craig Ranch

The scoring at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has looked a lot like what we saw a year ago, despite a significant course reservation at TPC Craig Ranch.
Si Woo Kim takes a five-shot lead into Moving Day after he nearly posted the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Friday, with a bogey on the 18th costing him his place in the Tour record books. Still, his round of 60 is the best of the week and much like Scottie Scheffler last year, he has pulled clear of the field heading into the weekend at 18 under.
The challenge for Kim is that the group chasing him is filled with the best players in the field. Scheffler fired a Friday 63 to move into a tie for second and stay on Kim's heels as he looks to go back-to-back. Sungjae Im's 61 was the low round of the week until Kim bested his countryman, but Im also sits in T2, five back.
Jordan Spieth (-12) and Brooks Koepka (-10) are also lurking on the leaderboard, and with a golf course allowing regular rounds in the low 60s, Moving Day presents a chance for everyone to flip the script entering Sunday. We will track all of the action on Saturday here, as Kim and the rest of the field will go off early due to forecasted inclement weather in the late afternoon.
Watch Round 3 of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.
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Jackson Suber pulls within three after a hot start
Suber is among the chasers hoping to capture his first career PGA Tour victory, and the former Ole Miss star is making an early move thanks to shots like this on the par-4 3rd that set up his second birdie of the day to reach 15 under.
With Si Woo Kim off to a par-par start that moved Suber to within three shots of the lead in the early going. Suber is yet to need to make any putt of significance, as both of his birdies have come from kick-in range, which is a nice low-stress way to get into your round and pull closer to contention on the weekend.
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Brooks Koepka with two early birdies to enter the mix
With the bunched start times and threesomes on the course today, there is going to be a lot of quick movement on the leaderboard now that the final group has now teed off. Among those making an early move is Brooks Koepka, who is -2 thru 4 to start his third round to climb into a crowded group in T10 at 12 under, six shots off Si Woo Kim's lead. Everyone in that range is going to need Kim to stall out a bit on Saturday, but Koepka is off to a fast start as he sets his sights on his first non-major PGA Tour win since 2021.
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Rain is supposed to stay away, winds remain calm
Low scores will be on the menu once again at TPC Craig Ranch with winds staying between 4-8 mph all day, temperatures in the low 80s and storms staying away in the afternoon. That will create another ideal day for scoring conditions, which means Si Woo Kim will need to avoid a letdown after his Friday 60 if he's going to maintain a comfortable lead into Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im and the rest of the chasers will have their sights set on rounds in the low 60s to try and reel him in and set up a frantic finish in the final round.
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