2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4 at TPC Craig Ranch

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The leaderboard is stacked at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson entering the final round as Si Woo Kim takes a two-shot lead into the last stanza of 18 holes. Seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2023, Kim will attempt to hold off a charging Scottie Scheffler, who has shot 66 or better in all three rounds to this point.

Wyndham Clark stands alongside Scheffler, two back of Kim, while the likes of Sungjae Im and Brooks Koepka remain in striking distance. Koepka went low with an opening 63 only to fall down the leaderboard a bit crossing into the weekend, but he rebounded with a 66 on Moving Day and stands six back of Kim entering Sunday.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.