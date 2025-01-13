Xander Schauffele has withdrawn from the 2025 American Express, the PGA Tour announced Monday. The world No. 2 joins world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in removing his name from the field list, though unlike with Scheffler, no reason was given for Schauffele's departure from the event held annually in Palm Springs, California.

Schauffele has played the American Express four times in his career and found success in recent years. After missing the cut in his first two attempts, the two-time major champion nabbed back-to-back podium finishes in 2023-24. He had entered the week as the betting favorite for the second straight time this PGA Tour season.

The 31-year-old's year began at The Sentry where expectations were high given the breakthrough nature of his 2024. Unable to contend at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Schauffele settled for a T30 finish, his second straight finish outside the top 20 dating back to the FedEx Cup Fall.

Schauffele could eye a return to PGA Tour action next week at the Farmers Insurance Open where he has played ever year since 2016. Although he will not play this week at PGA West, Schauffele showcased his skills for golf fans last Tuesday in the first TGL match where his New York Golf Club fell to the Bay Golf Club in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new simulator golf league.

Scheffler remains sidelined amid hand surgery from a puncture wound he suffered on Christmas Day.