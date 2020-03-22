2020 MLB divisional odds, NL West predictions, best bets: Advanced computer model fading Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a stranglehold on the NL West for the last seven years, and after trading for Mookie Betts during the offseason, they're expected to win an eighth consecutive division title rather comfortably in 2020. The Dodgers are listed as -1,300 favorites (risk $1,300 to win $100) in the latest 2020 NL West odds at William Hill. However, that's not going to stop the Diamondbacks, Padres, Rockies and Giants from putting forth their best efforts. Where does the value lie when it comes to making MLB picks on who wins the NL West?

The Diamondbacks won 85 games last season and feel like they've made strides during the offseason by signing Madison Bumgarner and Kole Calhoun while also trading for Starling Marte. They're at +900 in the 2020 MLB divisional odds, while the Padres are just behind them at +1,100.

The San Diego Padres are at +1,100 in the latest 2020 NL West odds. The Padres made a massive splash two offseasons ago when they shelled out $300 million to sign Manny Machado.

However, people who were expecting the superstar to immediately vault the Padres into contention were sorely disappointed, as San Diego went 70-92. Even with young players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes showing superstar potential in 2019, the Padres' roster still has pretty glaring issues.

Trades with the Brewers and Rays helped shore up the outfield, bullpen and starting rotation, but the rotation in particular is going to need several breakout seasons in order to help the Padres make the 30-win jump likely needed to get into contention. Additionally, San Diego only had more than 150 innings pitched from one starter in 2019 (Joey Lucchesi, 163.2).

2020 NL West odds

Dodgers -1,300

Diamondbacks +900

Padres +1,100

Rockies +20,000

Giants +20,000