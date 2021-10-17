The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to pressure at this point in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Dodgers faced elimination in the NLDS before knocking off the San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles trails the Atlanta Braves by a 1-0 margin in the NLCS. Atlanta picked up the Game 1 win on Saturday evening in their home venue, and the Braves will aim to repeat that effort on Sunday in Game 2. The Dodgers will stand behind Max Scherzer in an attempt to even the best-of-seven matchup.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Dodgers -160, Braves +150

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Braves run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

LAD: The Dodgers are 50-35 in 2021 road games

ATL: The Braves are 45-38 at home this season

Why you should back the Dodgers



The Dodgers are not only talented and productive, but they are also deep. Los Angeles had seven different position players post an OPS of at least .832 over large samples in the regular season, and 10 different players blasted double-digit home runs. The Dodgers led the National League in scoring with 830 runs, and Los Angeles was MLB's best team in run differential (+269). While Atlanta has very strong position players as well, the Dodgers have a clear depth advantage which could manifest in a playoff environment.

Los Angeles also has tremendous run prevention tools. The Dodgers led the NL in runs allowed (561) and team ERA (3.01), with the No. 1 mark in hits allowed and the No. 2 mark in strikeouts. Starting pitching is always big in the playoffs, but Los Angeles has navigated the postseason environment using openers, and the Dodgers finished No. 2 in the NL with a 3.16 ERA from their bullpen in 2021.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's offense is the team's overall calling card in 2021. The Braves scored the third-most runs in the National League and, overall, the team has tremendous power potential on any given night. In Game 2, Brian Snitker will hand the ball to Ian Anderson, and Atlanta can have confidence in the young right-hander. Anderson owns a shiny 0.76 career ERA in the postseason, allowing zero runs in four of five career playoff appearances. He threw five shutout frames against Milwaukee in the NLDS, striking out six batters and allowing only three baserunners in the game.

In the regular season, Anderson also performed well with a 3.58 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 128.1 innings. The Braves also put a strong defense behind Anderson, and he has been even better at home in 2021, with a 3.52 ERA and nearly three times as many strikeouts as walks.

How to make Braves vs. Dodgers NLCS picks

