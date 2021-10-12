The high-profile 2021 NLDS matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers has lived up to the hype. The latest installment was a Game 3 thriller in which the Giants emerged victorious by the narrowest possible margin at 1-0 on Monday. With that win on the ledger, the Giants now lead the best-of-five 2021 MLB playoffs clash at 2-1. That puts the Dodgers in a must-win situation in Tuesday's Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Giants vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -155, Giants +135

Giants vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

Giants vs. Dodgers run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+140)

SF: The Giants are 54-28 in road games this season

LAD: The Dodgers are 59-24 in 2021 home games

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco squeaked out a win with only one run in Game 3, but the Giants usually display more firepower offensively. In fact, the Giants led the National League in home runs (241), slugging percentage (.440) and OPS (.769) during the regular season. San Francisco didn't only rely on power, landing No. 2 in the league in walks (602), batting average (.249), hits (1,360) and runs scored, and the Giants posted MLB's best record on account of their balance.

Game 4 starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani posted an impressive 3.17 ERA in 2021, and the Giants finished No. 1 in the National League in bullpen ERA (2.99) and bullpen walk rate (2.73 batters per nine innings) in 2021. Overall, San Francisco was No. 2 in the National League in wins above replacement from the team's bullpen, and the Giants are more than capable of winning as an underdog at Dodger Stadium.

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers, who have yet to announce a starter as of Tuesday morning, were the best regular season team in baseball by run differential, riding a tremendous offense that was multifaceted and balanced. Los Angeles wasn't all about offense, however, as the Dodgers were the National League's best team in run prevention. The Dodgers allowed only 561 regular season runs, No. 1 in the NL, and they led the NL with a 3.01 ERA and the fewest hits allowed by any team.

Los Angeles was a top-three team in strikeouts and walks, and the team's bullpen was just as strong as its impressive rotation. The Dodgers were No. 2 in the NL in bullpen ERA (3.16), and they were also No. 2 in ground ball rate among relief groups at 47.3 percent. Beyond that, Los Angeles generated 9.64 strikeouts per nine innings with the bullpen, all while allowing fewer than one home run per 9 innings in 2021.

