The 2023 MLB Draft got underway on Sunday night, with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking LSU star Paul Skenes as the No. 1 pick. The three-day, 20-round selection process, held in Seattle to coincide with the MLB All-Star break, will conclude on Tuesday. Here's how to watch the draft.
For the duration of the 2023 MLB Draft, CBS Sports will track every selection by every team in every round. Yes, all 614 selections. That will include analysis of every first-round selection on Sunday night. The first two rounds of the draft, plus competitive balances rounds, take place Sunday night. Monday sees rounds 3-10 before the draft wraps up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
Neither the Dodgers nor Mets have a first-round pick in this year's draft. They both had their first pick pushed back 10 spots for clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds last year. The Mets' first pick is No. 32; the Dodgers' first pick is No. 36.
So, just who did your favorite team pick? And where, exactly, did that intriguing prospect land? You can find the full list of selections below, as well as analysis of every first-round choice.
First round picks, analysis
|1
|Paul Skenes, P, LSU: Skenes is an imposing figure with upper-90s velocity and a strikeout rate near 48% against SEC hitters. Those within the industry are convinced that ball-tracking data has improved their ability to evaluate pitches. Those advancements have made Skenes a divisive figure, with scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports expressing reservations about his fastball shape. The short version is that his four-seamer features minimal separation between its induced vertical break and its horizontal break, putting it in the "dead zone." The fear is Skenes' four-seamer will play down as a result, causing him to underperform draft night expectations. Consider Nathan Eovaldi, another big-armed righty with minimal separation; prior to this year, opponents had hit .300 or better against his fastball in three consecutive seasons. Skenes' velocity may mitigate some of the effect, and it's possible his employer will help him find a better shape, or will have him shift to his sinker (his current one features more run than Dustin May's).
|2
|Dylan Crews, OF, LSU: Crews spent the spring reinforcing pitchers' mortality in other ways by slashing .405/.545/.685 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. He hits the ball hard and often, as you would expect, and he commands the strike zone. Some evaluators believe he could develop 70-grade hit and power tools, a (likely overzealous) projection that would make him an elite batter. He should begin his professional career in center field, too, even if he moves to a corner before reaching the majors. A veteran scout told CBS Sports in the spring that Crews was the most obvious top pick since Bryce Harper in 2010. Nothing has happened since to change that outlook.
|3
|Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN): One scout compared Clark, a Vanderbilt commit, favorably with Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the 25 best prospects in the minors. Some evaluators have dinged him because of the lackluster competition he faced in Indiana. That belief, in turn, has created the perception that the error bars are markedly wider on his offensive projections than they are with the other top outfielders. It's a fair consideration, but keep in mind that certainty is for the funeral director and the taxman, not the baseball scout. That means Clark is still likely to come off the board within the top five.
|4
|Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida: Langford is coming off a phenomenal season that saw him hit .350/.484/.720 with one fewer walk than strikeout against SEC competition. He projects to have plus or better hit and power tools despite an unorthodox swing that features minimal hand load and him striding into the bucket. He pairs those traits with an oft-praised approach and sneakily above-average footspeed (though he stole only 13 bases during his collegiate career). During the preseason, a veteran evaluator gave him a coin flip's chance of sticking in center field for the long haul. It's at least worth starting him there and seeing if he can handle it. Langford is going to be a highly positive value pick wherever he's selected.
|5
|Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC): Jenkins, a North Carolina commit, is the least famous of the top four outfielders in this class. Luckily for him, fame isn't considered one of the five tools -- and his game contains most of what is. His pretty left-handed swing showed no residual effects from the broken hamate bone he suffered last summer, allowing scouts to project him as a potential middle-of-the-order hitter. He has a good feel for contact and the strike zone alike, and his sturdy 6-foot-3 frame should enable him to add muscle and potentially push his raw power up to a 70-grade projection. Jenkins is all but certain to move to a corner, likely right field, where his strong arm can keep baserunners honest. In other words, him ranking third among outfielders speaks more to the unusual top-end depth at the position in this class than to any real deficiency on his part.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
