The 2023 MLB playoff bracket was finalized Sunday as baseball's regular season drew to a close. The Astros jumped the Rangers on Sunday to win the AL West title and secure a first-round bye in the 2023 postseason. The 2023 playoffs get started Tuesday with four Wild Card Series matchups: Rays-Rangers, Twins-Blue Jays, Phillies-Marlins and Brewers-Diamondbacks.

The Astros and Rangers finished with the same record (90-72), but Houston held the tiebreaker and therefore won the division. The Rangers will be the No. 5 seed in the American League bracket, while the Blue Jays are slotted in the No. 6 spot. In the National League, the Diamondbacks' loss to the Astros secured the No. 5 seed for the Marlins. Arizona will be the No. 6 seed and travel to face the Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

The 12-team field was set after five clubs clinched postseason spots on a hectic Saturday night. The Braves, Dodgers, Astros and Orioles all have byes to the LDS round, while the Rays, Phillies, Twins and Brewers will host Wild Card Series matchups next week.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the schedule for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The best-of-three Wild Card Series gets started Tuesday (Oct. 3) and the League Division Series kicks off next Saturday (Oct. 7). Times for postseason games have not yet been announced by the league.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule



All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Phillies vs. Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Twins vs. Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Rays vs. Rangers (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Phillies vs. Marlins (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Twins vs. Blue Jays (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Rays vs. Rangers (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)