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Dodgers vs. Brewers: Live updates from NLCS Game 1 as Tarik Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski face off

The two National League teams still alive in the 2026 playoffs open their series in Milwaukee on Sunday

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The 2026 MLB postseason is down to the final four teams and two of them -- the Dodgers and the Brewers -- open their series on Sunday night in Milwaukee. Tarik Skubal, acquired at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Tigers, starts for the Dodgers, while flamethrowing ace Jacob Misiorowski gets the ball for the Brewers.

The Dodgers, fresh off a four-game NLDS win over the Braves, are looking to secure their third straight World Series berth and, more importantly, their third straight title. The Brewers, owners of the best record in baseball, may just be the best team to stop them.

The rosters are a star-studded lineup suited for Hollywood. On one side: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman. On the other: William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang. Two different styles of baseball, two massively different payrolls, one winner.

Follow along with CBS Sports as we sit down for opening night of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 info

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisc.
  • TV: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes/fubo
  • Odds (via DraftKings): LAD -113, MIL -107 | Over/under: 6
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Brewers starting lineup

Here's the Game 1 lineup for the home Brewers, who led the majors with 103 regular-season wins. 

  1. Jackson Chourio, LF
  2. Brice Turang, 2B
  3. William Contreras, C
  4. Jake Bauers, 1B
  5. Andrew Vaughn, DH
  6. Garrett Mitchell, CF
  7. Cooper Pratt, SS
  8. Luis Lara, RF
  9. Joey Ortiz, 3B

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2026, 9:40 PM
Oct. 11, 2026, 5:40 pm EDT
 
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Dodgers starting lineup

Here is the Game 1 lineup for the visiting Dodgers. 

  1. Mookie Betts, SS
  2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  3. Will Smith, C
  4. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  5. Teoscar Hernández, LF
  6. Max Muncy, 3B
  7. Andy Pages, CF
  8. Kyle Tucker, RF
  9. Kiké Hernández, 2B

LHP Tarik Skubal

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2026, 9:39 PM
Oct. 11, 2026, 5:39 pm EDT
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