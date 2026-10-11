Dodgers vs. Brewers: Live updates from NLCS Game 1 as Tarik Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski face off

The 2026 MLB postseason is down to the final four teams and two of them -- the Dodgers and the Brewers -- open their series on Sunday night in Milwaukee. Tarik Skubal, acquired at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Tigers, starts for the Dodgers, while flamethrowing ace Jacob Misiorowski gets the ball for the Brewers.

The Dodgers, fresh off a four-game NLDS win over the Braves, are looking to secure their third straight World Series berth and, more importantly, their third straight title. The Brewers, owners of the best record in baseball, may just be the best team to stop them.

The rosters are a star-studded lineup suited for Hollywood. On one side: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman. On the other: William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang. Two different styles of baseball, two massively different payrolls, one winner.

Follow along with CBS Sports as we sit down for opening night of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 info

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 8 p.m. ET Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisc.

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisc. TV: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes/fubo

Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes/fubo Odds (via DraftKings): LAD -113, MIL -107 | Over/under: 6