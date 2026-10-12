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Rays vs. Guardians live updates: Tampa Bay offense gets out to hot start in ALCS Game 1

The Rays send Drew Rasmussen to the mound, while the Guardians counter with Foster Griffin

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The two remaining teams in the American League face off on Monday night as the ALCS gets underway between the Rays and the Guardians.

The Rays, winners of the AL East and the best regular-season record in the AL, earned a bye past the Wild Card Series and then coasted through the ALDS with a sweep of the Yankees. The Guardians, meanwhile, are coming off three straight elimination games after pulling off a rare comeback from an 0-2 deficit against the White Sox in the ALDS. That means the Rays are well-rested, while Cleveland's pitching staff in particular has been worked hard just to get here.

Tampa Bay is searching for its third franchise pennant and its first World Series title. Cleveland hasn't won it all since 1948. Only one of them can advance.

Rays vs. Guardians: Game 1 info

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 12
  • Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg
  • TV channel: TBS, truTV  | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds (via FanDuel): TBR +100; CLE -122; over/under: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 1. Follow along below.

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Rays take 2-0 lead

Yandy Díaz started things off with a double before Jonathan Aranda bunted Díaz to third base. Junior Caminero, likely to finish second in AL MVP voting, then came through with a single up the middle through the Guardians' drawn-in infield. The Rays have the lead already. 

Later in the inning, Victor Mesa Jr. singled before Jonny DeLuca singled home another run to move the lead to 2-0.

Matt Snyder
October 13, 2026, 12:24 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:24 pm EDT
 
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Rays start hot

Yandy Díaz with a rocket to left field that ends up getting by Steven Kwan. Díaz ends up on second so the Rays already have a scoring threat against Guardians lefty Foster Griffin.

Matt Snyder
October 13, 2026, 12:21 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:21 pm EDT
 
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On -- and out

José Ramírez singles with one out in the top of the first, then almost immediately got thrown out trying to steal second.

Kate Feldman
October 13, 2026, 12:15 AM
Oct. 12, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
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Guardians lineup

Steven Kwan LF

José Ramírez 3B

Chase DeLauter RF

Jo Adell DH

Nathaniel Lowe 1B

Travis Bazzana 2B

Patrick Bailey C

Petey Halpin CF

Brayan Rocchio SS

***

Foster Griffin LHP

Kate Feldman
October 12, 2026, 11:29 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 7:29 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

Yandy Díaz DH

Jonathan Aranda 1B

Junior Caminero 3B

Ryan Vilade LF

Victor Mesa Jr. RF

Johnny DeLuca CF

Ben Williamson 2B

Taylor Walls SS

Nick Fortes C

***

Drew Rasmussen SP

Kate Feldman
October 12, 2026, 11:28 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 7:28 pm EDT
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