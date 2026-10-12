Rays vs. Guardians live updates: Tampa Bay offense gets out to hot start in ALCS Game 1

The two remaining teams in the American League face off on Monday night as the ALCS gets underway between the Rays and the Guardians.

The Rays, winners of the AL East and the best regular-season record in the AL, earned a bye past the Wild Card Series and then coasted through the ALDS with a sweep of the Yankees. The Guardians, meanwhile, are coming off three straight elimination games after pulling off a rare comeback from an 0-2 deficit against the White Sox in the ALDS. That means the Rays are well-rested, while Cleveland's pitching staff in particular has been worked hard just to get here.

Tampa Bay is searching for its third franchise pennant and its first World Series title. Cleveland hasn't won it all since 1948. Only one of them can advance.

Rays vs. Guardians: Game 1 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, Oct. 12



: 8 p.m. ET | : Monday, Oct. 12 Location : Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg

: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg TV channel : TBS, truTV | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS, truTV | : HBO Max Odds (via FanDuel): TBR +100; CLE -122; over/under: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 1. Follow along below.