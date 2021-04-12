The Los Angeles Angels on Monday placed All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a strained groin, which he suffered on Saturday while making a throw. Per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, manager Joe Maddon says he's hopeful that Rendon will be out the minimum 10 days.

The 30-year-old Rendon through eight games has a 2021 slash line of .290/.378/.387 (113 OPS+) with one home run. He's in the second year of the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed prior to last season. In the abbreviated 2020 season, his first with the Angels, Rendon put up an OPS of .915 and finished 10th in the AL MVP balloting. This marks the fifth time in his career that Rendon has been on the IL.

The Angels are off to a promising 6-3 start this season, which has placed them in a tie with the Houston Astros atop the AL West standings heading into Monday's slate. However, Rendon's production and steady glove at the hot corner will surely be missed.

In Rendon's absence, Jose Rojas is expected to be the primary at third base. Jack Mayfield, who was just called up on Monday, may see some time at the position against left-handed pitching.