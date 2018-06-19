Angels 'very optimistic' about Shohei Ohtani's injured elbow

Angels right-hander/DH Shohei Ohtani was recently placed on the disabled list with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The hope is that Ohtani will respond to PRP and stem-cell injections and thus avoid Tommy John surgery. While the Angels won't know for certain how he's progressing for another couple of weeks, the early returns are looking promising ...

Scioscia said the Angels’ medical staff is “very optimistic” about Shohei Ohtani’s prognosis. Still two to three weeks from seeing whether PRP injection took hold. Ohtani is taking one-armed swings in batting cage. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 18, 2018

Ohtani throws right-handed but bats lefty, so presumably those are swings with his top hand. The important thing is this is a very positive development. Even if Ohtani is still facing a lengthy absence, anything that tilts the odds away from reconstructive surgery is welcome news.

The Angels are hoping to contend this season, and Ohani thus far has been a highly valuable contributor. In nine starts on the mound, he's pitched to a 3.10 ERA and a 3.05 K/BB ratio. At the plate, he's batted .289/.372/.535 with six home runs in 114 at-bats. Needless to say, the Angels are hoping to get more from him at some point this season.