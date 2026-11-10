Bob Boone, a four-time All-Star catcher and the middle member of a three-generation baseball family, has died. He was 78. His son, Bret Boone, made the announcement on Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

"Bob Boone had an enduring impact on the field as a 19-year MLB veteran, a seven-time Gold Glove Award-winning catcher, a four-time All-Star and 1980 World Champion with the Philadelphia Phillies," the MLB Players Association said in a statement. "He embraced a leadership role in the Players Association early in his career, and earned a reputation as a strong and principled voice in the advancement of player rights in the 1970s and '80s ... As we honor Bob's legacy and mourn his passing, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sue, sons Aaron, Bret and Matt, his extended family, and his many fans and admirers throughout the game."

The Boones were baseball's first three-generation family. Bob's father, Ray Boone, played for six teams from 1948-60, and his sons Aaron and Bret both had long careers spanning the 1990s and 2000s. Bob's other son, Matt, played in the minor leagues.

"I'm just so grateful that I had a dad that took us to work with him all the time," Aaron, now manager of the New York Yankees, said in 2023 (via MLB.com). "He came up at the end of '72, and I was born in the spring of '73. He played until my senior year in high school and literally I was at the ballpark -- my brothers and I, in unis, shagging (fly balls) and doing everything you could possibly imagine. It was a great way to grow up."

Born in San Diego, Bob Boone made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 1972 and took over as the club's starting catcher in 1973. He hit 10 home runs and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. That started a 17-year run as one of the game's best and most durable catchers. Boone started at least 130 games behind the plate eight times in his career and 110 games 14 times.

With the Phillies in 1980, Boone went 7 for 17 (.412) with four walks and zero strikeouts in Philadelphia's six-game World Series win over the Kansas City Royals.

A seven-time Gold Glove winner, including four straight during his age-38 to -41 seasons, Boone had his most productive years with the Phillies from 1976-79. He hit .282/.351/.414 those four seasons and averaged nine home runs, which was excellent output given the offensive standard at the catcher position during that era. Boone went to four All-Star Games and received MVP votes twice.

"Bob was an incredible player, teammate and family man," the Phillies said in a statement. "He embodied everything we believe exemplary athletes should represent, both on and off the field. We were proud to have him as part of the Phillies family during one of the most historic runs in team history. His impact on our organization, his teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten."

Boone ranks second with 2,161 games at catcher during the Modern Era (since 1900), behind only Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez (2,377). He is 15th among primary catchers with 1,838 hits and 21st with 2,508 total bases. Boone played parts of 19 big league seasons with the Phillies (1972-81), California Angels (1982-88), and Royals (1989-90).

The Orlando SunRays, a potential expansion franchise, hired Boone to be their manager soon after he retired as a player, though the expansion franchises were instead awarded to Denver and Miami in 1991. Boone later managed the Royals from 1995-97 and the Cincinnati Reds (2001-03). He managed his son, Aaron, those years with the Reds.

In 2005, Boone joined the Washington Nationals as their director of player development and had a hand in building the core that won the franchise's first World Series title in 2019. He remained with the Nationals until 2021. Boone spent five years on the Hall of Fame ballot from 1996 to 2000 but was not voted into Cooperstown.