Boone preaches strong relationships, a good process in first day as Yankees manager

NEW YORK -- Wednesday afternoon the Yankees started a new era by introducing manager Aaron Boone with a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Boone went from player to ESPN analyst to Yankees manager, so he's a neophyte with no previous coaching or managerial experience.

"As far as the in-game stuff, there's obviously going to be some stuff that I'm green at as far getting my feet wet and getting rolling in game situations," said Boone on Wednesday. "I think that will come in short order to me, as I get the mechanics down. I think part of what goes with that is surrounding myself with an outstanding coaching staff."

With the Yankees, the goal is always to win the World Series, and Boone made it clear Wednesday he believes building good relationships with his players and developing a strong process as an organization is a linchpin to success. Do that first, and the results will follow.

"It starts obviously with a relationship, but that's a respect you earn. I think hopefully in short order I'll be able to earn that respect," said Boone. "Obviously, this is a team with loads of talent, a team that in many ways came of age this year and arrived. I'm really comfortable that me and my staff will be part of this team taking the next step."

Boone has already started getting in touch with Yankees players and said he will begin to meet with them in the coming weeks to develop those relationships. He already knows many of them from his time on ESPN, since the Yankees are a regular on national television, but the manager-player relationship is quite different than the broadcaster-player relationship.

In many ways, the managerial situation is a microcosm of the Yankees overall. It's out with the old and in with the new. The Yankees have a young team that will only get younger as top prospects like Gleyber Torres and Justus Sheffield join the roster, and now they have a young manager to lead them. Risky? You bet. But that was always going to be the case.

"Anybody who knows me, the way I live my life, I've been a pretty consistent person. No matter what is going on and the chaos around me," said Boone when asked about dealing with the pressure of the job, especially when things aren't going well. "One of the reasons I'm up here is that I'm a pretty measured guy, and a very consistent guy, and someone certainly my players will be able to count on in a storm.''

Wednesday was only Day 1 of Boone's managerial career and spring training is still 69 days away, and there's a lot to be done between now and then. Boone stressed finding an efficient daily routine. He wants to give headfirst into the team's information bank with the analytics group. He needs to building a coaching staff. There's no off in the offseason.

Given where the Yankees finished this season, one win away from the World Series, expectations will be very high in 2018. That was going to be the case no matter who the team hired. Boone won't be afforded a grace period. These next 69 days are his time to get comfortable, get up to speed, and get ready to hit the ground running in Tampa when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 13.

"I understand what I signed up for. I understand what the expectations are," Boone added. "I don't want to get caught up in that personally. I don't think I will. My job will be impacting that room, getting the most out of our players, and then hopefully the rest will take care of itself.''