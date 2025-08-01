The Cincinnati Reds (57-53) have the Atlanta Braves (46-62) in town for an NL matchup on Friday, one day ahead of their meeting at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The Braves secured a 12-11 victory over the Reds in a 10-inning matchup last night. Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta, and Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA) counters for the home team.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Reds are the -142 money-line favorites in the latest Braves vs. Reds odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Why the Reds can win

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz leads the team across the board at batting average (.282), home runs (18), RBI (69) and hits (117). He's logged a hit in four straight games and six of his past seven games. In the extra-inning loss to the Braves last night, he was 3-of-6 with a homer, three RBI, and two runs scored.

First baseman Spencer Steer can also drive in some runs for this group. This season, he's hitting .242 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .693 OBP. In Thursday's game versus Atlanta, Steer hammered a three-run homer.

Why the Braves can win

First baseman Matt Olson has been a solid offensive contributor for Atlanta, logging a .261 batting average, 18 home runs and 67 RBI. On July 29 versus the Kansas City Royals, Olson went 2-of-5 with two singles and one RBI. Third baseman Austin Riley is an addition playmaker in the lineup.

This campaign, he has a .264 batting average, 16 home runs and 53 RBI. Atlanta has a 16-12 run line record as the underdog and a 14-10 run line record as the away underdog.

How to make Braves vs. Reds picks

