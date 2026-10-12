Brewers vs. Dodgers live updates: Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound in NLCS Game 2 as champs try to rebound

It's Game 2 of the 2026 National League Championship Series on Monday afternoon, and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take a 2-0 series lead against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the best pitchers in postseason history, on the mound as they try to even the series. The Brewers are starting right-hander Logan Henderson, and the team has never lost in any of his starts at American Family Field.

The Brewers won a tense Game 1 on Sunday night, holding on for a 2-1 victory as the bullpen got 14 outs after Jacob Misiorowski was lifted in the fifth inning. The Dodgers are averaging just three runs per game so far in the 2026 playoffs and are 2 for 21 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers vs. Dodgers: Game 2 info

Time : 5 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, Oct. 12



: 5 p.m. ET | : Monday, Oct. 12 Location : American Family Field -- Milwaukee

: American Family Field -- Milwaukee TV channel : Fox | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: Fox | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): LAD -136, MIL +116, O/U: 6.5

Will the Brewers win again or will L.A. rebound and even the series? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2. Follow along below.