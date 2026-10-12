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Brewers vs. Dodgers live updates: Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound in NLCS Game 2 as champs try to rebound

The Brewers, who were swept by the Dodgers a year ago, are trying to go up 2-0 in the NLCS on Monday afternoon

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It's Game 2 of the 2026 National League Championship Series on Monday afternoon, and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take a 2-0 series lead against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the best pitchers in postseason history, on the mound as they try to even the series. The Brewers are starting right-hander Logan Henderson, and the team has never lost in any of his starts at American Family Field.

The Brewers won a tense Game 1 on Sunday night, holding on for a 2-1 victory as the bullpen got 14 outs after Jacob Misiorowski was lifted in the fifth inning. The Dodgers are averaging just three runs per game so far in the 2026 playoffs and are 2 for 21 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers vs. Dodgers: Game 2 info

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 12
  • Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee
  • TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via FanDuel): LAD -136, MIL +116, O/U: 6.5

Will the Brewers win again or will L.A. rebound and even the series? CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2. Follow along below.

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1-1, mid-2nd inning

Brewers starter Logan Henderson worked around a walk in the second inning. He's already up to 39 pitches. The Brewers would love a little length out of him after needing their top three bullpen arms in Game 1, but none them had a workload that would indicate they'd be unavailable in Game 2. Abner Uribe threw 15 pitches, Aaron Ashby 26 and Trevor Megill 19. They had several days off before Game 1 and have a day off tomorrow. 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 9:37 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 5:37 pm EDT
 
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Reminder that the Brewers during the regular season had the lowest chase rate in all of baseball. They just don't swing at pitches outside the zone. 

Dayn Perry
October 12, 2026, 9:24 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 5:24 pm EDT
 
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Brewers tie it up

Remember, last year the Brewers lost in a complete-game effort from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sure, they scored a run, but still, it has to feel huge in that dugout to strike for a run already, tying up the game in the first, 1-1. Brice Turang doubled with one out and then William Contreras drove him home with a single.

Yamamoto is already over 20 pitches, too.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 9:22 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 5:22 pm EDT
 
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Small ball run for Dodgers

Again, people always love to give "small ball" credit to small market teams, but it happens elsewhere. The only run the Dodgers had yesterday came via two walks and a single. This time around, there was a walk, a groundout that moved the runner to second (thanks to said runner being in motion with the pitch), a wild pitch and sac fly. That's small ball and it's 1-0 Dodgers.

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 9:11 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 5:11 pm EDT
 
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Great challenge by Mookie Betts. Not many will challenge a first-inning ball-strike call, but Betts knows the zone better than most. 

Dayn Perry
October 12, 2026, 9:07 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 5:07 pm EDT
 
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The stakes are obviously high

If the Dodgers bounce back and win Game 2, then it basically becomes a best-of-five series with home-field advantage shifting to the Dodgers. If the Brewers win Game 2, then the Dodgers will be faced with the reality than teams down 0-2 in a best-of-seven postseason series in MLB go on to win that series just 16.8% of the time. 

Dayn Perry
October 12, 2026, 8:58 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 4:58 pm EDT
 
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Yamamoto on the hill for Dodgers

Something to watch in Game 2 which is not nessessaily a must-win for the Dodgers, but a game they really should win if they want to take the series, would be their starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He's building one hell of a postseason ledger, one that rivals many of the all-time greats. 

Greatest playoff pitcher ever? Yoshinobu Yamamoto already in the conversation with stellar postseason résumé
Matt Snyder
Greatest playoff pitcher ever? Yoshinobu Yamamoto already in the conversation with stellar postseason résumé
Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 8:50 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 4:50 pm EDT
 
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Brewers Game 2 lineup

The Brewers are leading the best-of-seven NLCS 1-0. Here's how they will line up in Game 2. 

  1. Jackson Chourio, LF
  2. Brice Turang, 2B
  3. William Contreras, C
  4. Jake Bauers, 1B
  5. Christian Yelich, DH
  6. Garrett Mitchell, CF
  7. Cooper Pratt, SS
  8. Sal Frelick, RF
  9. David Hamilton, 3B

RHP Logan Henderson

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 8:48 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 4:48 pm EDT
 
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Dodgers Game 2 lineup

Here's how the Dodgers will lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS. 

  1. Mookie Betts, SS
  2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  3. Teoscar Hernández, LF
  4. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  5. Will Smith, C
  6. Max Muncy, 3B
  7. Andy Pages, CF
  8. Kyle Tucker, RF
  9. Tommy Edman, 2B

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto 

Matt Snyder
October 12, 2026, 8:46 PM
Oct. 12, 2026, 4:46 pm EDT
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