In keeping with the ancient laws of combat, the Milwaukee Brewers are hereby entitled to a parade. The Brewers, with their win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Wednesday night, secured the World Series title for 2026 – their first such title in franchise history – and soon it'll be time to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking of which, the City of Milwaukee on Thursday announced plans for the Brewers' championship parade, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 30. Here are the essentials:

What: Brewers Parade of Champions and Championship Rally

Where: Starting at N. 4th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee and ending at Henry Maier Festival Park

When: Starting at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, Oct. 30

Cost: The parade is free and open to the public

TV/streaming: Nationally on MLB Network, MLB.tv, Brewers.tv, and Brewers.com (fuboTV, try for free); locally on CBS 58 starting at 9 a.m. CST.

The rally at Henry Maier Festival Park opens at 8 a.m. and will include large video screens featuring live parade coverage, live music, food and beverage offerings, exclusive merchandise and more. Brewers alumni will also be in attendance and the first 50,000 fans at the rally will receive a limited-edition championship rally towel.

Here's the parade route:

Milwaukee Public Schools also announced that school will be canceled for all students and staff on Friday for the parade and celebration.

Given the enthusiasm shown by Brewers fans throughout this season and especially the playoffs – they may have been the majority presence in Game 5 at Tropicana Field – it no doubt will be an enthusiastic and memorable celebration. Brewers supporters, after all, have been waiting 57 years for just such an event.