Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton exited his NLDS Game 4 start against the Philadelphia Phillies (live updates) one inning after taking a line drive to the pitching elbow. Alec Bohm's second inning liner wasn't hit that hard -- 71.9 mph exit velocity -- though it was certainly hard enough, and it hit Morton square in the elbow. He initially stayed in the game and completed the inning.

During an in-game interview with FS1, Braves manager Brian Snitker said x-rays showed no structural damage in Morton's elbow, and Morton wanted to try to continue. Snitker eventually pulled the plug after watching him throw warm up pitches prior to the third inning. Here is the injury:

Leaving Morton in to complete the second inning wasn't the wisest decision and not just because he wound up leaving the game in the next inning anyway -- No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh hit a three-run home run off Morton to open the scoring a few batters later. That put the Braves in an early hole in a win-or-go-home situation.

It should be noted that, if Morton's injury forces him to be replaced on the roster, he would be ineligible to pitch in the NLCS should the Braves advance. The earliest he could return is the World Series. The Braves would need to win Game 4 and 5 of the NLDS against the Phillies for that matter, obviously.

The 38-year-old Morton had his worst full season in almost a decade this year, pitching to a 4.34 ERA with 28 homers allowed in 172 innings. Despite that, Atlanta signed him to a $20 million extension last month. When you have your young core locked up to affordable long-time extensions like Atlanta, you can afford a big salary for a veteran starter on a one-year deal.

Morton missed the end of last year's World Series after a comebacker broke his leg in Game 1.