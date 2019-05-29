Cubs vs. Astros odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 29 from model on 21-7 run

The Chicago Cubs look to salvage the final game of a three-game interleague series against the Houston Astros. The Cubs (30-23), first in the National League Central, have lost three in a row and five of six, while the Astros (37-19), first in the American League West, have won two straight and 16 of 20. Wednesday's first pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is 5-5 in its last 10 road games. The latest Cubs vs. Astros odds show Chicago at -111 on the money line (risk $111 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Cubs vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs. He has allowed seven runs in his last two starts in 11 2/3 innings, after posting a 0.36 ERA with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 25 innings in his previous three outings. This is his first career start against the Astros. The Cubs have won the last four season series vs. Houston and nine of the past 12.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo (.290) continues to swing a hot bat with a 10-game hitting streak. He is 18-for-39 (.462) with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs during the streak. Right fielder Jason Heyward (.238) broke out of his slump on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a home run. Chicago is also facing a Houston squad with a lengthy injury list including George Springer (hamstring), Carlos Correa (ribs) and Jose Altuve (hamstring).

But just because Chicago has fared well against Houston over the past few years does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Astros have one of the best pitching staffs in the game. Houston sends left-hander Wade Miley (5-2, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. He has won four straight decisions and is 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA in May, and is unbeaten at home this season, going 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings in five starts at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are 8-3 in his starts. Statistically, Houston is ranked in the top two in the Majors in a number of pitching categories, including first in strikeouts (551), opponents' batting average (.208) and WHIP (1.05) and second in ERA (3.40) and walks allowed (143).

Offensively, the Astros have overcome injuries with the help of Michael Brantley (.325), who is 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs in the series. He also has three multi-hit games in the past 10, going 13-for-39 (.333) with four doubles and five RBIs. Right fielder Josh Reddick (.316) has hits in eight of the past 10 games with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Third baseman Alex Bregman (.271) is 4-for-9 in the series with two home runs and three RBIs.

