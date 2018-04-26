Cubs vs. Brewers odds: MLB picks for Friday, April 27 from model on 6-2 run

Two teams expected to vie for National League Central supremacy, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, meet in Game 2 of a four-game series on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. The Cubs are -175 on the money line, meaning it would take a $175 bet on Chicago to return $100.

The model knows that the Brewers' pitching has been solid with a stellar 3.27 ERA. But the Cubs' bats have been on fire with a collective .259 batting average.

Milwaukee entered the series 16-9 and 8-3 away from home, while Chicago is 11-10 with a 3-4 record at Wrigley Field.

Taking the mound for Milwaukee will be Brent Suter, who's 1-2 with a 5.68 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Cubs in six innings of work. He'll face Yu Darvish, who's 0-2 with a 6.86 ERA. The computer model is predicting Tanaka to strike out seven Brewers in five innings.

The Brewers are 9-3 in their last 12 road games, and the over is 5-2 in the Cubs' previous seven contests played on the grass.

